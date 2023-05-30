Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.93

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 677818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

