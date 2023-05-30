GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.35. 1,727,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,062. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

