Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. 42,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,933. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.
Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,128,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.
