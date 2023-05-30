Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. 42,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,933. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,128,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.