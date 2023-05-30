Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,825.82 or 0.10164247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $346,784.42 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
