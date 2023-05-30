Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,235. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Graham by 35.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,135,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 294,849 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Graham by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Graham by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Graham by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

