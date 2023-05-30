Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,235. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.33 and a beta of 0.49.
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
