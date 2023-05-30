Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC Boosts Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,860 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up about 11.3% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PAR Technology by 208.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 342,480 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 119.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 491,885 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 232,267 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

PAR Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PAR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,299. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $97.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.