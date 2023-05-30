Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRBMF opened at $5.31 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

