GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 14,400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 144.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after acquiring an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,656,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of BABA traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,436,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,425,686. The firm has a market cap of $208.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

