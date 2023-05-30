GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,233 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.83% of Fossil Group worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 9,576.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,967 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,737 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. 174,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,264. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.03. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 3.92%.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

