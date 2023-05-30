GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 16,226 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3,168.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 508,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 492,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 102,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

