GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Allegion accounts for 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 93,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

