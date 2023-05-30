GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 208.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 147,255 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 125,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 103,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

