GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 2,517.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,486 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Eventbrite worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,358,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 572,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $253,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 265,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,300. The firm has a market cap of $720.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.56. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.19. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

