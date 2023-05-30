GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 77,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,006. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

