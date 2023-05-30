GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.46 Million in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after acquiring an additional 72,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 48,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,176,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,017,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE AQUA remained flat at $49.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

