GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 51,117 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,479 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,117 shares during the period. Peabody Energy accounts for 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Peabody Energy worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $31,899,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $27,379,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 289.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,158,121 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 860,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTU. B. Riley reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of BTU stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. 2,892,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

