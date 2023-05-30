GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 47,865 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Weatherford International makes up about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Weatherford International by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 469,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,567.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 384,789 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,869,000 after purchasing an additional 376,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 305,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 340,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,455. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.80. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $70.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,750 shares of company stock worth $4,875,255. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

