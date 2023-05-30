GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Alarm.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1,402.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. 49,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $123,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,624.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $123,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,510 shares of company stock worth $4,128,091. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

