GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Alarm.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1,402.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. 49,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $123,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,624.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $123,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,510 shares of company stock worth $4,128,091. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

