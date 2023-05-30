GSK plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,595 ($19.71).

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.72) price target on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.38) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.66) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get GSK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.45) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,690.06). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,306.23). Also, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,690.06). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,586. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Up 0.3 %

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,396.95 ($17.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,455.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,437.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,137.61%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.