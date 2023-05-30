GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 0.2 %

GSK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 909,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,742. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.68) to GBX 1,400 ($17.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.53) to GBX 1,730 ($21.38) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

