Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,193 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 12.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

PSQ stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,944,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,871,596. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

