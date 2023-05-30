Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after buying an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after acquiring an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after acquiring an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. 514,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,525. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock worth $30,342,883. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

