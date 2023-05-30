Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $961,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 1.8% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,271,000 after acquiring an additional 155,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,791,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $23.21 on Tuesday, hitting $488.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.37. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $238.43 and a 1 year high of $503.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.