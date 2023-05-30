H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in H World Group were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,700. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.00.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.