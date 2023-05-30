Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.