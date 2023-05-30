Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 14,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 57,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Finally, Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at about $606,714,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
