Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (HEIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

HEIT opened at GBX 110.74 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.40.

Get Harmony Energy Income Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 135 ($1.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.69) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.