Head-To-Head Analysis: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Rayonier has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and Starwood Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $909.10 million 4.76 $107.08 million $0.58 50.36 Starwood Property Trust $1.46 billion 3.75 $871.47 million $1.88 9.36

Analyst Ratings

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rayonier and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00 Starwood Property Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rayonier presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Rayonier.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 9.94% 3.44% 1.75% Starwood Property Trust 36.05% 8.93% 0.76%

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Rayonier pays out 196.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Starwood Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Rayonier on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Timber Funds segment represents operations of the three private equity timber funds included in the Pope Resources transaction. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Infrastructure Lending segment is involved primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment provides businesses that manage and work out problem assets, investment businesses that acquire and manage unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade, mortgage loan businesses which originates conduit loans for the purpose of

