Head-To-Head Comparison: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) versus Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -4.16% -2.29% -1.20% CI&T 6.45% 19.82% 8.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Thoughtworks and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43 CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Thoughtworks currently has a consensus target price of $9.94, suggesting a potential upside of 21.19%. CI&T has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 95.82%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thoughtworks and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.30 billion 2.01 -$105.39 million ($0.18) -45.55 CI&T $423.72 million 1.47 $24.39 million $0.21 22.19

CI&T has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CI&T beats Thoughtworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

