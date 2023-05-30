Head to Head Survey: Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) versus Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.83, suggesting that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 24.15% 15.31% 11.42% Ocugen N/A -86.48% -70.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

23.9% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bio-Techne and Ocugen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.11 billion 11.85 $272.05 million $1.67 49.81 Ocugen $42.62 million 2.43 -$81.35 million ($0.36) -1.27

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bio-Techne and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78 Ocugen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bio-Techne currently has a consensus target price of $104.45, indicating a potential upside of 25.58%. Ocugen has a consensus target price of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 969.17%. Given Ocugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Ocugen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics & Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate (IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use. T

About Ocugen

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.