HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 757,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for 2.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $46,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -177.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

