Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70-7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.06-2.14 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 20,087,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,884,266. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.