Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 19,655,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,832,479. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

