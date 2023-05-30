Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.80.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.