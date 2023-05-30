Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after buying an additional 1,475,867 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 815.5% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,512,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 316.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 882,638 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 826,250 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Featured Stories

