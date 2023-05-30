Hop Protocol Trading Down 5.9% This Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $178,758.09 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

