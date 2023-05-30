Horizen Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.85 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Horizen has a total market cap of $116.39 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.47 or 0.00030541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00120925 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,740,688 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.