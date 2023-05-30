Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.49 or 0.00030600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $116.67 million and $4.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00121721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00045114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,738,875 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

