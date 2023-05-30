Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,192,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,198 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ HST opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
