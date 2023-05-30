HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 816,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,576,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

HUYA Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $733.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $4,177,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

