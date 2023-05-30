Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Trading Up 7.5%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 2,056,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,688,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on IEP shares. StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 6.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.
Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.46%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -352.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.