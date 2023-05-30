Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Trading Up 7.5%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 2,056,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,688,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEP shares. StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.46%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -352.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

