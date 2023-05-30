ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.80. ICL Group shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 276,502 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

