ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $91,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ICU Medical by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 323,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,974,000 after buying an additional 91,607 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.61. 15,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,673. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.39. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.60 million. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

