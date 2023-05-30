ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 29,980,000 shares. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Price Performance

ImmunityBio stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 1,341,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,598. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,590,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,170 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 166.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,090 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.