ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 29,980,000 shares. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
ImmunityBio Price Performance
ImmunityBio stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 1,341,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,598. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.
Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.