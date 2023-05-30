Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 16.7%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 497,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 78,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,024.41.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

