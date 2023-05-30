Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Industrias Bachoco Price Performance
Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72.
About Industrias Bachoco
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
