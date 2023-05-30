Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Price Performance

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Industrias Bachoco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the first quarter worth $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

