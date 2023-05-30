InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Trading Down 0.8%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 45,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

