Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Position Lowered by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 460,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 226,134 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after buying an additional 207,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $514.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.