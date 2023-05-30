Insider Buying: Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires 23,066 Shares of Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Jos Sclater purchased 23,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.48) per share, for a total transaction of £195,599.68 ($241,719.82).

Avon Protection Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AVON traded up GBX 23 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 858 ($10.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 930.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 997.91. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 732 ($9.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £259.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,686.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82.

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is -24,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Avon Protection

Several analysts have commented on AVON shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.30) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

