Insider Buying: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Purchases 52,508 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 52,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at $27,965,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Biodesix stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Biodesix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.00.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 863.32% and a negative net margin of 168.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

